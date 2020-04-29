Manslaughter Charge in Paso Accident 4.29.2020

A northern California man was charged with manslaughter and DUI after causing an accident in Paso Robles that killed his passenger.

Wilder Blue Barela of Campbell crashed his car into a tree on Union road back in July. The passenger in his car was ejected from the vehicle and died. Barela was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs when his car struck the tree.

He has been in custody at the county jail since his release from the hospital three days after the crash. He’ll be arraigned in San Luis Obispo superior court on Thursday.