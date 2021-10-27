Maps For SLO County Supervisor Districts 10.27.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisors held a special hearing last night to discuss their own district boundaries following the delayed 2020 census.

Consultants working for the county described proposed boundary maps. They also described some submitted by citizens.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson said the board needs to reduce the options

Supervisor John Peschong addressed the issue of splitting San Luis Obispo. Currently three supervisors have a piece of San Luis. One proposal is to put San Luis in one district. John Peschong says the public needs to see the options.

The board will meet again before selecting a map for district boundaries in mid-December.