March Madness 3.22.2019

The Yale marching band did not attend the NCAA tournament in Florida, so the north Florida band put on navy blue t-shirts with “Yale” on the front and played before the Ivy league champions played LSU. The Yale band was on spring break. So was north Florida, but the band members lived close by in Jacksonville, so they were thrilled to play at the tournament. Yale lost to LSU in the first round.

Today at the tournament, UC Irvine plays Kansas state, Arizona state plays Buffalo, Oregon takes on Wisconsin. North Dakota state takes on Duke.