We learn more today about the resignation of Paso Robles city council member Maria Elena Garcia.

The councilwoman is resigning immediately because she’s moving from district 2, which is the district she represents on the council.

Garcia was elected at large in November of 2018.

The city council will discuss replacing her at their next meeting. Her seat is up at the end of this calendar year.

A new council member from district two will be elected in November.