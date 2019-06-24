Marijuana Bust 6.24.2019

A big marijuana bust at cannabis grow operations in southern San Luis Obispo county and northern Santa Barbara county.

Investigators confiscate about 40 thousand pounds of illegal marijuana and 350 thousand cannabis plants. The raids occurred last week after a two-month investigation.

The cultivation area was located on 187 acres of agricultural land. About 60 acres were used for the commercial cultivation of cannabis. 35 detectives and investigators took part in the operation.

The case was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review of possible criminal charges.