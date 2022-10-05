Marijuana Decision in Paso 10.05.2022

Paso Robles city council approves an ordinance on the zoning for the delivery offices of commercial marijuana. It’s the first step in allowing recreational cannabis sales to be licensed by the city. Councilman Chris Bausch had some reservations about the proposed ordinance put forward by staff.

Currently, there are two local companies that deliver medicinal marijuana, Dubs and Aquamarine. Another is trying to get its foot in the door. That’s owned by Sunny Mulinax, who had a permit for a dispensary in Grover Beach, but sold it. She now has one in Morro Bay, which sells and delivers recreational cannabis in Paso Robles.

Councilman Steve Gregory was intent on including Kinfolk, the Mullinax Cannabis Company on the list of companies allowed to operate in Paso Robles. His motion allowing all three, passed on a three two vote, with councilmen John Hamon and Chris Bausch casting the dissenting votes. That’s just the first reading, it will come back before the city council.