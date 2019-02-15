Marijuana Money 2.15.2019

Plans to fund youth programs with tax revenue from cannabis cultivation and pot sales is not manifesting.

The state told voters that after marijuana was legalized there would be programs to teach youth how to avoid substance abuse. The money for those programs is not coming in like state bureaucrats planned. According to Robert Harris, who is with the California society of addiction medicine, there are no clear guidelines how that funding would be divvied up and how programs would be run and evaluated. The state legislative analysts office says the legislature might have to address gaps in the law.

Proposition 64 was approved by voters in 2016, legalizing pot sale and cultivation. It included a section requiring some of the tax revenue go to youth education to prevent substance use disorders. That is not happening.