Marijuana Use 2.05.2019

A state study finds that the most common reason people enroll in state-approved medical marijuana programs is chronic pain. That’s the results of a study published yesterday in the journal health affairs. The study analyzed data in 15 states.

The most common reason for using cannabis was chronic pain. Other reasons included multiple sclerosis and nausea caused by chemotherapy. More than 30 states now allow the use of medical marijuana. The study was headed by a researcher at university of Michigan in Ann Arbor.