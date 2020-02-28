Mark Perry 2.28.2020

Tomorrow night, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce holds it’s 100th annual Dinner and Gala at Rava Winery. The chamber will honor the Roblan of the Year, Mark Perry. Perry says he’s all Bearcat.

He has so many relatives in the area that the event is expected to sell out, despite the fact it was moved to accommodate another 100 people.

People are named Citizen of the Year in a community for a variety of reasons. Every person KPRL has talked with agrees that Mark Perry deserves the award as Roblan of the Year.