Marshalls Closing 12.14.2018

After nearly 130 years, Marshalls Jewelers is closing in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The jewelry store has had four owners over the last 129 years. Jeff Mckeegan says the store will celebrate its 130th Christimas on December 25th. Mckeegan started working at Marshalls Jewelers in 1981. He bought the store in 1993. He said he felt it was best to liquidate rather than sell the business.

The store was opened by Manuel Marshall in 1889. His son Art Marshall owned the business before selling it to Clifford Chapman. Mckeegan bought it from Chapman. Marshalls is having a store closing liquidation with some items which have been on the shelves for decades.