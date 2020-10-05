Martha Olson-Fernandez Foundation 10.05.2020

The 8th annual Martha Olson-Fernandez foundation memorial golf event was held yesterday at Cyrpess Ridge golf course in Arroyo Grande. The intent, to raise money to find a cure for ALS.

Martha Olson-Fernandez died of ALS about ten years ago. Her daughters, Aatalie and Andrea Fernandez, started the non-profit organization. Yesterday, they raised $120,000 with their 8th annual golf tournament. People from all over San Luis Obispo county took part including sheriff Ian Parkinson, who is on the foundation board of directors. Tim, Sterling and Tristan Twisselman also attended the fundraiser.

(ALS) is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. It’s often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, after the legendary Yankee baseball player who was diagnosed with it. Lou Gherig died from the disease in 1941.

Currently, there are 170 individuals with ALS on the central coast. The foundation does several fundraising events each year, including a hike and brunch in San Luis Obispo in February. The golf event is played each October.