Sunday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo county Youth Symphony to perform at Cal Poly.

It’s a big day for 14-year-old Maryann Yousef of Flamson middle school who started playing violin in Paso Robles public school.

She is still playing thanks to the generosity of some local citizens. But she’s not playing violin, she plays the viola.

Maryann Yousef among those performing at the Junior Symphony Concert at Cal Poly at three Sunday afternoon.