Mash 10.31.2019

A community workshop held Wednesday at the Paso Robles Event Center for homeless people and those at risk of becoming homeless.

Dozens of local agencies on hand to help connect those in need with agencies which can address their individual challenges. Supercuts gave free haircuts to those who wanted them. Other attendees included NCI Affiliates of the North County, and many other groups who serve the needs of the homeless.

The event was coordinated by Laurel Weir, who is the Coordinator of Homeless Services for San Luis Obispo County.