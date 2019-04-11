Masters 4.11.2019

Today in Augusta, Georgia, the first round of The Masters golf tournament.

Teeing off at 7:53, Xander Shauffele of San Diego and his caddie, Austin Kaiser who learned the game of golf at Chalk Mountain golf course. Austin played for Atascadero high school and Alan Hancock college. He attended San Diego state university to go into law enforcement. His dad says his major was appropriate for that career.

Today, Austin Kaiser taking his golf skills to the highest level, and he helps his friend, Xander Schaufele play in The Masters tournament. They teed off at 7:53 this morning.