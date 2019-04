Have you seen any of The Masters on TV?

Bob and Popi Kaiser of San Miguel are back in Augusta now watching the tournament. Their son, former Greyhound Austin Kaiser, is the caddie for 25-year-old Xander Shaufele, #10 in the world.

In yesterday’s first round, Xander Shaufele shot one over par. He’s tied in 44th place with Rory Mcilroy, Sergio Garcia and several others.

If you watch the masters this weekend, keep your eye out for Austin and Xander. Xander Shaufele tees off at 1:38 this afternoon.