Matt Dennis Masia Passes Away at the Age of 68 – 8.08.2024

Matt Dennis Masia passed away on July 28, 2024, peacefully in his home with his family at his side.

Matt lived a majority of his life in Paso Robles. He graduated from Paso Robles high school in 1974, attended Fresno State University, and achieved a bachelor of science degree in business finance. He and his wife, Robin Tuley, had one son, Mateo. Matt’s grandfather, Hugh Black, was the owner of the original Black Oak Motor Lodge in 1961. Matt worked there from a young age, and would eventually assume operations of what is now the Adelaide Inn in 1986.

Matt was heavily involved in the Paso Robles community, including buying animals in the mid-state fair, serving as president of Paso Robles FFA, chamber president and longtime board member of the chamber of commerce, Travel Paso board, and was awarded Roblan of the year in 2018.

A private graveside service will be held at the Paso Robles cemetery, with a public celebration at the mid state fairgrounds on Wednesday, September 4th at 3 pm.