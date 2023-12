Maverick Church of Paso Robles will be holding a Sleeping Bag Drive on Sunday, December 17th at 10:30 am.

The church has partnered with Street Vision 805, a local nonprofit, to gift sleeping bags to neighbors in need. Street Vision 805 visits north county unhoused communities every Tuesday and Saturday to share breakfast burritos and connect those in need with recovery and other support groups.

Anyone who wishes to make alternative drop-off arrangements can email info at: maverickchurch.org.