Mayor Hamon & Councilmember Beal Approved For JPA Representatives 4.02.2025

Mayor John Hamon and councilmember Kris Beal will represent the Paso Robles Groundwater Sustainability Agency in the newly formed Joint Powers Authority.

Mayor Hamon was appointed as director, and councilwoman Beal as alternate in last night’s meeting.

The Joint Powers Authority comprises of four of the five GSA’s in the Paso groundwater basin, and has been established to ensure the basin’s groundwater sustainability plan is compliant with the state’s sustainable groundwater management act.

During public comment, concerns were raised by former council candidate Linda George over conflicts of interest for councilwoman Beal. Councilwoman Beal clarified after public comment saying that any potential conflicts of interest were reviewed, and there are none at this time.