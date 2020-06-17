Mayor Harmon 6.17.2020

San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon removed from Facebook’s a remark she posted which connected racial injustice in the county and the impacts of climate change.

That’s after the head of the California black chamber of commerce called her out in a letter he posted. Mayor Harmon had written….

“As we confront racism and a pandemic, we also confront the climate crisis. They are interconnected and we do not reach justice on all levels.”

Jay King of the black chamber of commerce responded, We are stunned and angry about your online post where you in effect make climate change a condition for racial justice in America…YOU Have combined a ban on natural gas with racial justice! How dare you?”