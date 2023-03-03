Mayor Martin 03.03.2023

The city of Paso Robles out with a report on mayor Steve Martin, who has missed the last two city council meetings.

The news release says it’s a private matter, but mayor Martin wants the community to know he’s receiving treatment for a serious health concern.

They say he expects to be away from the dais through early spring, and then he’ll return.

In the news release, the council asks the community for compassion, dignity and respect for mayor Martin’s privacy while he is away.

During his absence, mayor pro-tem John Hamon will continue to act as mayor.