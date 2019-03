In Creston, Charlotte Meade runs a dog shelter that gives old dogs new lives. It’s called the Meade Canine Rescue and Sanctuary. Charlotte also operates Meade Canine Thrift Store which supports Meade Canine Rescue and Sanctuary. They’re both located in Creston.

If you’d like to see the dogs available to adopt, you can go to her website: Meadecaninerescue.net.