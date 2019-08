If you have not yet voted in Templeton’s election, you have until tomorrow to mail in your ballot. Proponents call Measure A “Save Templeton Fire.”

The flat parcel tax would raise money to fund Templeton’s fire department. Jessica Main is with the Templeton Chamber of Commerce. “Measure A” mail-in ballots have to be sent to the county clerk recorder by tomorrow.

The election would levy a parcel tax to support Templeton fire. It needs 67% support to gain passage.