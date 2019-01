The precipitation this week may help refill reservoirs in the north county. Both lake Nacimiento and lake San Antonio are below 20% capacity.

Some resourceful residents are capturing precipitation for their own use. Former mayor Frank Mecham has been collecting rain water for several years at his home in Paso Robles. If you use water for landscaping at your place, retail stores like Farm Supply have rain water collecting systems which generally pay for themselves in a short period of time.