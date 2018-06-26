Median Home Price 6.26.2018

The cost of a home in California went up again.

The California Association of Realtors reporting that the median price for a single-family home in California topped $6-hundred thousand dollars for the first time. In San Luis Obispo county, the median price for a home is now 638 thousand dollars. That’s a 12% increase over one year ago.

Homes are far cheaper in the central valley. In Tehama county, near Chico, the median price of a home was 197 thousand dollars. In Kings county, the median price was $235 thousand dollars. Fresno county’s median home price was $280,000 dollars, but the downside is, then you live in Fresno county.