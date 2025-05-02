Median Opening at US 101 & Wellsona Road Closing on Sunday – 5.02.2025

Caltrans district 5 announced the contractor for improvements at the US 101 and Wellsona road intersection will be placing a concrete barrier at the median opening ahead of schedule.

The barrier will remain in place for all subsequent stages of the project, expected to finish in early 2026.

During the placement of the barrier, traffic in both directions will require alternating lane closures on Sunday, May 4th from 7 pm to 6 am.

The project at Wellsona road will establish a new undercrossing beneath the 101, eliminating the need for left turns across traffic from Wellsona road.