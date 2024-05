On Memorial Day, May 27th, the American Legion Post 220 will be hosting a memorial service at the Templeton cemetery.

The service will begin at 11 am, with a “Freedom Flyover” by the Estrella Warbirds at 11:04, and a chicken barbecue will follow at the American Legion Hall, starting at noon.

A maximum of 320 tickets will be available at the door, and all are welcome to attend this event.

This memorial service has been a local tradition since 1937.