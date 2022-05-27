Memorial Day Weekend 05.27.2022

The three day Memorial Day weekend is a holiday for many Americans, but for those who served in the Armed Forces, it’s a day to remember those who fell in the line of duty.

Retired first sergeant James Baugh served more than 20 years, including several deployments in combat with the US Army. “Memorial Day is to honor those who made the supreme sacrifice for our country. Veterans Day is to honor all of those who served.”

There will be Memorial Day celebrations in many areas of the county on Monday including Faces of Freedom near Atascadero lake park.