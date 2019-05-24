Memorial Day Weekend 5.24.2019

Memorial Day weekend in the north county.

A big event opening at ten this morning at the Santa Margarita Ranch. The Best of the West Antique Equipment Show runs today, tomorrow and Sunday at the ranch. A tractor parade at 10:30 each day. A salute to veterans at twelve noon.

Retired navy commander Patrick Sayne will speak about the significance of Memorial Day on Friday and Saturday. The Best of the West Antique Equipment Show is today, tomorrow and Sunday at the Santa Margarita Ranch. Proceeds benefit Pioneer Day in Paso Robles.

For more information, go to the website:

https://bestofthewestshow.com/