Mendoza Arrest 6.21.2019

San Luis Obispo police arrest a Bakersfield man on numerous charges including vehicle theft, hit and run, arson, and parole violation.

26-year-old Justin Anthony Mendoza of Bakersfield arrested yesterday in San Luis. Police officers noticed he resembled the suspect in several crimes committed this week around San Luis, including striking a bicyclist with a car, which turned out to be a stolen car. That was Tuesday. Tuesday night, he allegedly set a tree on fire on Santa Rosa street. In both incidents, the suspect left the scene.

Police were called Thursday morning because a transient was acting suspicious in the area of Monterey and Santa Rosa. That’s when Mendoza was arrested on several charges, including parole violation.

He is being held without bail at the county jail.