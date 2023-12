The Chabad of Paso Robles will be holding a Menorah lighting ceremony in the downtown city park this Sunday, December 10th starting at 4:30 in the afternoon.

The event will be free to the public, and features live music, entertainment, a gelt drop, latkes and hot soup. The event is secured by the Paso Robles police department.

You can register for the event at: chabadpaso.com/light to receive a free gift.