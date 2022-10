Last night near Dos Palos, the Merced county sheriff announces his department has located the bodies of a family murdered in an attempted robbery. Merced county sheriff Vern Warnke says the suspect is in custody.

The suspect is identified as Jesus Manuel Salgado.

The sheriff believes financial gain was the motivation for the murder of a Singh family from India. They operated a trucking company in Merced county.

All four members of the family were murdered including an 8 month old child.