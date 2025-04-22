Mexican Music Stars Josi Cuen & Jorge Medina to Perform at Mid-State Fair 4.22.2025

The California mid-state fair announced that Juntos is slated to perform at the fair on Sunday, July 20th.

Juntos is the collaboration between Mexican music stars Jorge Medina and Josi Cuen. Their performances feature over 40 musicians on stage, delivering powerful performances of Mexican music.

Tickets for Juntos will go on sale this Friday, April 25th starting at 10 am. You can purchase tickets at: https://www.midstatefair.com/.

The 2025 California mid-state fair runs July 16th through the 27th.