Michael Vogenthaler 03.18.2022

We learn more about the abrupt removal of a middle school principal in the Paso Robles school district. Already, some are drawing comparisons to the incident at Lewis middle school to the recent scandal at Righetti high school in Santa Maria.

In Paso Robles, the principal at Lewis middle school has been removed from his position and reassigned to work at Flamson middle school. Flamson principal Audra Carr wrote to her staff, “We’ll have extra help from Mike Vogenthaler on Thursday Friday, and every other Monday. He will be available to assist Jennifer Gaviola and me in some admin duties.” Yesterday, Vogenthaler spent the day at Flamson middle school.

Why was he removed as principal from Lewis middle school? The district is not saying. Like the Righetti scandal, where people waited several weeks for the truth to be revealed, it may take several weeks for the truth to come out about this scandal. Superintendent Curt Dubost and deputy superintendent Jennifer Gaviola are not talking about the cause for Vogenthaler’s removal. But the district personnel office is already advertising for a new middle school principal in the district.