Mid-State Fair 4.06.2021

The California mid-state fair is now accepting entries for the commercial competitions including the California Craft Spirits Competition, Central Coast Vinegar Competition and the Central Coast Wine Competition. Each competition will take place in June and follow all health and safety protocols.

The Central Coast Wine Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair and presented by SLO Life Magazine and American General Media, promotes the quality and diversity of commercial wineries while recognizing the fastest growing wine region in California and showcases the California Mid-State Fair’s commitment to value-added agricultural products.

One wine, which may not be entered, is recognized by the San Francisco Chronicle as the latest wine of the week. Madson is described as a woodsy, floral Santa Cruz mountains pinot noir that captures the fresh California springtime. Madson is a newish label. Chronicle wine critic Esther Mobley writes, the label reminds me of lavender, barely ripe strawberries, mushrooms still coated in wet earth and Douglas fir needles. It’s a pale, slight wine, a pinot taken to its absolute limit of lightness, yet it feels firmly structured and insistently bright.

That’s Madson pinot noir, described by San Francisco Chronicle wine critic Esther Mobley.