Mid State Fair 7.20.2018

Local high school students sold wooden and metal industrial arts projects they built this past year.

Stephanie Irysh of Paso Robles high school built a large Adirondack chair.

Zerek Brown built a steel rack for saddles, blankets, and bridles.

Garrett Shiffer created a metal, military top table with patriotic slogans cut into the top of the table. For instance, one side of the table had the inscription, “This country will remain the land of the free as long as it is the home of the brave.” His table sold for $3500.

Another successful year for the Airgas industrial arts auction. More than 100-thousand dollars paid to students for those projects.