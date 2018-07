Mid State Fair 7.27.2018

AT THE MID STATE FAIR LAST NIGHT, BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS ON THE FRONTIER STAGE.

LUKE BRYAN ON THE CHUMASH GRANDSTAND LAST NIGHT. THOUSAND TURNING OUT TO SEE THE TALENT AT THE MID-STATE FAIR THIS YEAR, BUT THAT INCLUDES LOCAL TALENT LIKE HILLARY AND KATE. THE SAN LUIS OBISPO DUO PLAYED FIVE TIMES AT THE FAIR THIS YEAR.

ONE WEEK FROM TONIGHT, THEY’LL PLAY AT BARRELHOUSE IN PASO ROBLES.

TONIGHT ON THE FRONTIER STAGE, GARY PUCKETT AND THE UNION GAP. THAT’S A FREE SHOW AT 6:30 AND 8:30. IN THE CHUMASH GRANDSTAND ARENA KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND. TOMORROW NIGHT ON THE FREE FRONTEIR STAGE, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON. THE COUNTRY RODEO FINALS TOMORROW NIGHT AT THE CHUMASH GRANDSTAND ARENA. THE FAIR CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY.