Mid State Fair 7.29.2019

The California Mid State Fair wrapped up yesterday after a twelve day run.

Luis Coronel on the Frontier stage last night which attracted a lot of people to the final day at the fair.

On Saturday, the mid-state fair junior livestock auction generated $2.1 million dollars. That was about the same as 2018.

CHP public information officer Danny Maher says the fair worked well for the CHP. They met locals and talked to some candidates for the CHP.

At the main grand stand stage on the final night, monster trucks and kids racing on dirt bikes.

In the exhibit hall, Paul Barris prepared to dismantle and remove the booth he constructed for the republican party. After the crowd cleared around midnight last night, Paul Barris and many others started packing up, and they’ll be moving out of the fairgrounds today and tomorrow.

Drive carefully on Riverside as the carnies and other people pack up their gear and head to the next county fair today.