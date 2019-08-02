Mid State Fair 8.02.2019

This year’s edition of the Mid State Fair attracted 426 thousand fair-goers. That’s down slightly from 2017 and about the same as 2018.

Concert tickets also down from last year. Concert goers purchased 76 thousand tickets to see acts like Lynyrd Skynrd, Miranda Lambert, Smokey Robinson and The Zac Brown Band. That’s down about 2,000 from 2018.

Two shows this year were sell outs. Country legend Blake Shelton and rapper Cardi b. Cardi b shocked concert goers by performing for fewer than 45 minutes, and then refusing to come out for an encore. Members of her entourage said Cardi b was hungry and wanted to get some fair food.

The big success story was the Industrial Arts auction. The auction of student made metal and wood shop projects raised $153 thousand dollars, which is up 48% from last year. Blake Wallace of Air Gas says the quality of the products created by the students was generally up this year over previous years.

Next year’s fair runs from July 22nd to August 2nd.