Mid-State Fair Announces 2024 Theme 11.07.2023

The California Mid-State Fair announced that it has chosen its new theme and tagline for the 2024 mid-state fair.

“Wide Open Spaces” will be featured throughout the 78th annual mid-state fair; a summer filled with cowboy boots, UFO’s, moons, stars, wagon wheels and cactus.

Mid-state fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said “This year’s theme is especially unique as we look to stars for inspiration. The mix between country and outer space will make for many interactive and educational exhibits for all age groups.”

The mid-state fair in 2024 will run July 17th through July 28th.