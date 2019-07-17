Mid State Fair Pageant 7.17.2019

The California Mid State fair has a new queen. Mikaila Ciampi of Paso Robles is the queen of the 2019 California Mid State Fair. Mikaila crowned Tuesday night at the fairgrounds. Ciampi was selected at a pageant held last night at the Frontier Stage. Mikaila will be a senior at Mission College Prep in Paso Robles. Ciampi has maintained a GPA of 4.24 at MCP. She also plays basketball and sings.

Her platform is titled “Autism: not a Disability, a Different Ability”. The intent is to educate young kids on how to understand and address their peers with autism.

The pageant celebrated 50 years Tuesday night. Many former queens attended, including Paulette Paley, who was crowned at the first pageant in 1969. The only mother/daughter queens also attended. Ashley Davis served as Miss California Mid-State Fair in 2018. Her mother, Sheree Twissleman Davis, was crowned in 1974.

More than a dozen former queens attended the 50th anniversary pageant last night at the Paso Robles Fairgrounds.

The fair opens at noon today and the carnival rides are free today.