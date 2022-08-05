Mid State Fair Results 08.05.2022

The results are in on the 76th annual California mid-state fair.

Revenue from the livestock auctions raised just under 2 and a half million dollars on the sale of 731 animals.

About 89,000 people attended performances at the Chumash main grandstand. That’s the greatest number of guests since 2017.

The industrial arts auction set a new record. $191 thousand dollars on 59 projects.

Overall, attendance was up 42% over last year. About 310,000 attended the fair this year.

It will take several weeks to calculate the exact numbers.