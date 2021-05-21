Mid State Fair Returns 5.21.2021

The California Mid-State fair returns to Paso Robles this summer, but it will not be as big as previous years.

Colleen Bohoerquez tells KPRL, the food and beverage will be there. Colleen says all the rides will also be there. The carnival will be there with a new AP. A lot of the details are still being worked out. Questions remain about the Miss California Mid-State fair pageant.

The entertainment may be mostly local bands.

But they’re looking for help. They are hiring people for this summer’s event.

The theme this year, is “Can’t Wait To See You.”