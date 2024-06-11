Mid-State Fair Seeking Volunteers For Junior Fairboard Program 6.11.2024

The California Mid-State Fair announced that volunteers for the “Junior Fairboard” program are being accepted.

The junior fairboard is for youth between the ages of 16 and 25 living in San Luis Obispo county. Their job will be to assist with the day-to-day operations of the annual fair, including events such as assisting in livestock and equestrian support, pageant set-up, public judging, market research, and other duties/committees as assigned by fair staff.

Junior fairboard members receive a jacket and t-shirt to be worn at all main grandstand events and committee activities, a photo ID badge granting admission to the fair, meal tickets, and 1 free guest pass per night for main grandstand events.

Applications are due June 28th, and can be found at: midstatefair.com.