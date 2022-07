The final weekend for the California mid state fair kicks off at noon today.

The Jr. Gymkhana Rodeo beginning at eight this morning at the Hearst Equestrian Center.

Beef showmanship takes place at the pavilion beginning at 8:00.

The carnival and exhibits open at twelve noon.

The Taproots on the Mission Square stage at 7:00.

At 7:30, an evening of music and wine with John Fogerty.

Al Jardine and the Wilson Sisters on the free Frontier stage at eight.