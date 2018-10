The mob of thousands of central American migrants marching across Mexico on their way to the US traveled another 45 miles yesterday.

They are hoping to travel another 1,000 miles to reach the US border and demand they be allowed into the US. Some chant, “out with Trump” in Spanish, as they march.

Mexican authorities say 500 of the 7,000 marchers accepted bus rides back to their home countries. The size of the mob remains about the same.