Migrant Mob Caravan 11.05.2018

Some call it a migrant caravan, but with the absence of cars, others call it a migrant mob.

Over the weekend the migrants from central America streamed into the town of Cordoba. 43-year-old Manuel Calderon of El Salvador says he wanted to speed up the pace. Calderon telling the associated press he was fleeing violence in his home country. He says he was deported from the US two years ago, and he has dreams of returning. He did not tell the AP why he was deported.

Two migrant groups are now making their way toward the US border, but they have hundreds of miles to go.