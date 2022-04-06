Mike Brown & 3CE 04.06.2022

The city’s of Paso Robles and Atascadero joined the Central Coast Community Energy collective.

The group is a collective based in Monterey county that acts as a middleman and promises municipalities that join, that their rates will be lower, and that they utilize cleaner sources of energy.

Mike Brown says now, 3CE and other energy collectives are facing financial challenges. An energy collective in Riverside recently went belly-up. The energy middlemen have to increase their rates in order to survive the current increase in the cost for petroleum products.