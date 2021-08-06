Mike Brown on IWMA 8.06.2021

More corruption in county government. This time, the Integrated Waste Management Authority.

The story broke yesterday in Cal Coast News. Carolyn Goodrich used an agency credit card for personal use.

William Worrel is the former chief of the Integrated Waste Management Authority, he acquired the credit card in 2010 without the approval of the San Luis Obispo county auditor controller’s office.

The card was used to charge more than $530 thousand dollars. The IWMA could only provide records and receipts for 92 thousand dollars. That’s 445 thousand dollars which is not accounted for. A lot of receipts were destroyed.

Tuesday, prosecutors with the DA’s office charged the board secretary with 10 felonies. She faces a maximum of 31 years in prison if she’s convicted on all the charges.