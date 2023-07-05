Millions of $$ in CA Budget Approved for Central Coast 07.05.2023

Millions of dollars have been approved for the central coast as part of the California state budget.

Both houses of the California legislature have approved the budget, awaiting the final approval from governor Gavin Newsom.

Part of the budget’s allocations includes over twenty million dollars for central coast projects. These are a permanent ECHO dining facility for the unhoused, a previously reported 1.23 million dollars for the Arroyo Grande Creek levee, wildlife baseline assessment for Morro Bay wind energy, storm drain replacement for the city of Morro Bay, Salinas dam feasibility study, and offshore wind development support.

These allocations were secured by California senator for District 17, John Laird.