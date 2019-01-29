Mind Body 01.29.2019

Shareholders with Mind Body are filing a lawsuit against the company, saying the recent acquisition by Vista Equity Partners is unfair to shareholders.

Joseph Schmit filing a law suit January 24th. He claims that Mind Body and its board of directors “breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith, due care and disclosure” by agreeing to the deal in December, without appropriate consideration to stockholders interest.

Vista Equity Partners is proposing to buy back all the company’s common stock for $36.50. The stock sold last May for $43 dollars a share. The deal would take the company back to private ownership, after going public in 2015.

Schmit says Mind Body executives and its board of directors agreed to the deal because they stand to make a great deal of money. For instance, Rick Stollmeyer will receive more than $58 million dollars from sales of his shares of Mind Body stock.

Several law firms are looking at suing the corporation, defending shareholders with losses greater than $100 thousand dollars.